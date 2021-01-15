iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $326.83

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $326.83 and last traded at $326.53, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $325.05.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKK. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $97,000.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

