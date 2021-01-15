iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Position Increased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Motco acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 151.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

EMB opened at $113.30 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $117.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.42.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.