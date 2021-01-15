iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 18,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 20,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 1,285,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,297,000 after buying an additional 92,600 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,698,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $17.61 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $19.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.91.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

