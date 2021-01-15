iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYY. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 22,168 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 16,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 7,559 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 21.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYY opened at $95.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.90. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $96.60.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.