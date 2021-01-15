iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of CVA Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financialcorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.75. The company had a trading volume of 171,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,476,541. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $101.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

