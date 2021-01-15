iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 200,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,636 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.6% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $18,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% in the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.33. The stock had a trading volume of 10,932,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,476,541. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $101.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

