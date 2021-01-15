Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Trading Up 8.7%

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)’s share price was up 8.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.45 and last traded at $46.92. Approximately 1,658,109 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 770,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.16.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IRDM shares. Sidoti downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $151.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Iridium Communications news, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 20,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $615,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,455,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,111 shares in the company, valued at $898,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 491,849 shares of company stock valued at $16,281,727. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.