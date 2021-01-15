Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $43.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IOVA. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.55.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Shares of IOVA traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.06. The company had a trading volume of 981,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,239. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.03. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $18.70 and a 1-year high of $54.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06. On average, analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $450,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 57.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,228,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,259 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.