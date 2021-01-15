Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 39,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 18,525 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,044,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,223,000 after purchasing an additional 192,384 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,150,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,825,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,099,000 after acquiring an additional 986,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $561,000.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $28.95 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $32.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 87.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.24). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $459.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.08 million. As a group, analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INVH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.53.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

