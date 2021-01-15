Investors Buy High Volume of VBI Vaccines Call Options (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 15,641 call options on the company. This is an increase of 240% compared to the typical volume of 4,600 call options.

VBIV stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.44. 479,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,369,636. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. VBI Vaccines has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $6.93. The company has a market cap of $832.66 million, a P/E ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average is $3.32.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 2,467.47% and a negative return on equity of 46.47%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.36 million. Equities research analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in VBI Vaccines by 74,900.0% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,988 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in VBI Vaccines in the second quarter worth $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in VBI Vaccines in the second quarter worth $31,000. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VBI Vaccines in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in VBI Vaccines by 35.6% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.

