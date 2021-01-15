Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 9,127 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 8,049% compared to the average volume of 112 call options.

Liberty Oilfield Services stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.26. 671,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,779. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $13.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.26.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.92 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LBRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $445,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,417,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,704,421.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $109,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,417,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,530,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 3.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.5% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 3.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

