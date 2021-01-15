Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 1,840 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,315% compared to the typical daily volume of 130 call options.

Several research firms have commented on OFC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.87.

NYSE:OFC opened at $26.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 51.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $30.57.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.81). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $154.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $53,660.00. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 6,440 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $180,899.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,721.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,227 shares of company stock worth $56,860. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OFC. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.1% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

