Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) (ENEL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) (BIT: ENEL):

1/13/2021 – Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) was given a new €10.10 ($11.88) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) was given a new €12.50 ($14.71) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) was given a new €9.40 ($11.06) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) was given a new €10.00 ($11.76) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/30/2020 – Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) was given a new €8.50 ($10.00) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/30/2020 – Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) was given a new €10.80 ($12.71) price target on by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/24/2020 – Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) was given a new €8.50 ($10.00) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/24/2020 – Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) was given a new €10.80 ($12.71) price target on by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2020 – Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) was given a new €8.50 ($10.00) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/18/2020 – Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) was given a new €10.80 ($12.71) price target on by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) was given a new €10.00 ($11.76) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) was given a new €9.20 ($10.82) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/2/2020 – Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) was given a new €9.85 ($11.59) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/30/2020 – Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) was given a new €9.40 ($11.06) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/25/2020 – Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) was given a new €9.00 ($10.59) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/25/2020 – Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) was given a new €9.30 ($10.94) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/24/2020 – Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) was given a new €8.00 ($9.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/24/2020 – Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) was given a new €9.10 ($10.71) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/24/2020 – Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) was given a new €10.20 ($12.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Enel SpA has a 1 year low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 1 year high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

