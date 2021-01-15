Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) Shares Sold by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management owned about 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 343,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 272,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 232,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 160,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 35,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 148,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,175 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PBP opened at $20.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.40. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a twelve month low of $14.54 and a twelve month high of $22.11.

