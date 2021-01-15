Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP) Trading Up 0.1%

Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.96 and last traded at $25.96. Approximately 1,660 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.94.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day moving average of $25.79.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF stock. Bennicas & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 71,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,000. Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

