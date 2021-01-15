Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Short Interest Update

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 52.9% from the December 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 17.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VPV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.63. 57,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,348. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.42. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $13.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%.

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

