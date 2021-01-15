Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Short Interest Update

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the December 15th total of 84,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 22.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the third quarter valued at $183,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 41.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 22,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 118,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 9,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.84. The company had a trading volume of 52,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,030. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.44. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0316 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

