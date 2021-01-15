Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) Short Interest Up 44.1% in December

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a growth of 44.1% from the December 15th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

NASDAQ BSMM opened at $25.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.41. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $25.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSMM. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 251.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 4,403.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period.

