Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intrusion Inc. is a leading global provider of enterprise security solutions for the information-driven economy. Intrusion Inc.’s suite of security products help businesses protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, analyzing and responding to network- and host-based attacks. “

INTZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Intrusion from an “e” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Intrusion in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

NASDAQ:INTZ opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Intrusion has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $27.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day moving average of $13.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.33 million, a P/E ratio of -146.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Intrusion had a negative net margin of 30.12% and a negative return on equity of 179.98%. The company had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Intrusion will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection, regulated information compliance, and data privacy protection products in the United States. Its product portfolio comprises TraceCop, which includes a database of worldwide IP addresses that aid in the identification and location of individuals involved in cybercrime, and analysis software and a GUI interface to assist analysts in locating cybercriminals and other bad guys; and Savant, a high-speed network data mining product that organizes the data into networks of relationships and associations.

