inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InTEST Corporation is an independent designer, manufacturer and marketer of ATE interface solutions and temperature management products, which are used by semiconductor manufacturers to perform final testing of integrated circuits and wafers. The Company’s high-performance products are designed to enable semiconductor manufacturers to improve the speed, reliability, efficiency and profitability of IC test processes. Specific products include positioner and docking hardware products, temperature management systems and customized interface solutions. The Company has established strong relationships with semiconductor manufacturers globally, which it supports through a network of local offices. “

inTEST stock opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. inTEST has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $7.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average is $5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $72.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 346.54, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.01.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter. inTEST had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 0.40%.

In other inTEST news, Director Joseph W. Iv Dews purchased 8,270 shares of inTEST stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.16 per share, for a total transaction of $42,673.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 51,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,356.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in inTEST stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of inTEST as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation supplies precision-engineered solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

