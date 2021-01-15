Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Intersect ENT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of Intersect ENT stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.23. 3,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,352. The company has a market cap of $792.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a current ratio of 11.28. Intersect ENT has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $31.46.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.10. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. The business had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. Intersect ENT’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intersect ENT will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Intersect ENT by 5.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,670,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,612,000 after purchasing an additional 89,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intersect ENT by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,649,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,337,000 after purchasing an additional 15,235 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Intersect ENT by 58.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,007,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,437,000 after purchasing an additional 371,624 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intersect ENT during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,199,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Intersect ENT by 56.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 403,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 145,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

