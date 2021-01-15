International Paper (NYSE:IP) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of International Paper from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of International Paper from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $49.98 on Monday. International Paper has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $195,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $359,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,825. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after buying an additional 16,114 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 217,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after buying an additional 25,216 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 683,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,083,000 after buying an additional 8,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

