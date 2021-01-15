International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Truist

Truist upgraded shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on IGT. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of International Game Technology from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus raised shares of International Game Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Union Gaming Research raised shares of International Game Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.17.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

NYSE IGT traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.94. 81,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,165,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.89. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.34. International Game Technology has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $18.93.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.42. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $981.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. International Game Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that International Game Technology will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $558,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.