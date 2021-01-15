International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Upgraded to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. BNP Paribas currently has $122.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IFF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a buy rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.72.

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,871,588. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.97. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $92.14 and a 12-month high of $143.87.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.92%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 317.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.1% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

