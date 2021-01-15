Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $27.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $40.00. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential downside of 7.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.96.

Shares of ICPT stock opened at $29.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.85. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $114.66. The company has a market capitalization of $964.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.85.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $79.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.60 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 106.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,973.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.59) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $53,662.71. 23.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 512.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

