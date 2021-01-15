Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) Earns “Hold” Rating from Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$15.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, December 7th. CSFB lowered Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. CIBC increased their target price on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$14.33.

Get Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:IPL opened at C$13.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.12, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.03. Inter Pipeline Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$632.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$504.00 million. Research analysts expect that Inter Pipeline Ltd. will post 0.7599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 160.09%.

In other Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) news, Senior Officer Bernard Perron purchased 27,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.40 per share, with a total value of C$343,296.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$355,468.62.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.