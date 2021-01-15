Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of more than $1.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of more than $17.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.45 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. 140166 increased their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Intel from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.95.

INTC stock opened at $59.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.51. The stock has a market cap of $242.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

