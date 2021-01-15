Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 70.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,340 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 45,307 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 39,885 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $59.25 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Cowen upgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Intel to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.95.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

