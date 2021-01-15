Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Receives $58.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.75.

IART has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IART. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 15.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,539 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

IART traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.66. Integra LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $67.94.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $370.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.91 million. As a group, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

