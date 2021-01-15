Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $270.49

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $270.49 and last traded at $270.17, with a volume of 8843 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $265.82.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PODD shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.11.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,014.82 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 7.31.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.73 million. Insulet had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Insulet news, Director John A. Fallon sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,498 shares in the company, valued at $4,162,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Insulet by 660.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 187,884 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,925,000 after buying an additional 163,175 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 63.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 265,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,698,000 after acquiring an additional 102,907 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,714,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 18.9% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 343,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,289,000 after acquiring an additional 54,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,908,000.

About Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

