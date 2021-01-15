Insight Folios Inc Increases Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares during the quarter. Altria Group comprises approximately 2.6% of Insight Folios Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 24.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 326,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,784,000 after acquiring an additional 64,588 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,755,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,154,000 after acquiring an additional 88,674 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 80,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Altria Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 33,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Shares of MO traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.24. 206,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,096,129. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.68 and its 200-day moving average is $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.78. The company has a market cap of $76.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.