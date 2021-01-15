Insight Folios Inc Acquires 4,207 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Nucor comprises 3.0% of Insight Folios Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Nucor during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 13,914.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 11,570 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $598,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,476,783.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,720 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,672. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas lowered Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.27.

Shares of Nucor stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.35. 40,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,224,839. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $58.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

