Insider Selling: Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CFO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,388,683. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Douglas Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, Douglas Robinson sold 4,607 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $277,525.68.

On Thursday, October 15th, Douglas Robinson sold 2,916 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $152,710.92.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $71.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.97. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $71.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on VRNT shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $471,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,749,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $790,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

