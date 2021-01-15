Insider Selling: The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Director Sells 278 Shares of Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,451.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $147.42 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $109.88 and a twelve month high of $161.83. The stock has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.31 and its 200-day moving average is $145.13.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on The Hershey in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Hershey by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 26.5% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in The Hershey by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in The Hershey by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in The Hershey by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

