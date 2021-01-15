Insider Selling: Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) (LON:RMS) Insider Sells £420,000 in Stock

Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) (LON:RMS) insider Trevor Brown sold 14,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total value of £420,000 ($548,732.69).

Trevor Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) alerts:

On Thursday, January 7th, Trevor Brown sold 10,000,000 shares of Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total value of £300,000 ($391,951.92).

Shares of Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) stock opened at GBX 2.98 ($0.04) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £59.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.20. Remote Monitored Systems plc has a twelve month low of GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 7.20 ($0.09).

Remote Monitored Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of developing and manufacturing digital monitoring and safeguarding systems for rotating shafts in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It also offers security and risk management consultancy, and related software and services.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.