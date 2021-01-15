Insider Selling: REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Insider Sells 13,312 Shares of Stock

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) insider Curran Simpson sold 13,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $665,733.12.

Curran Simpson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 7th, Curran Simpson sold 5,185 shares of REGENXBIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $259,301.85.

NASDAQ RGNX traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.95. The company had a trading volume of 601,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,388. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.11 and a 200 day moving average of $34.72. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $54.97.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $98.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.80 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 222.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 572.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RGNX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on REGENXBIO from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James upgraded REGENXBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 1.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 6.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

