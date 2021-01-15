Insider Selling: Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) VP Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Zamir Shai Soloveizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 18th, Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,000.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $38.47 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $38.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.73.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $177.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLIC. Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,840,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,172,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 61,044.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 503,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,482,000 after purchasing an additional 502,392 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 11.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,154,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,665,000 after purchasing an additional 314,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 853,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,112,000 after purchasing an additional 270,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KLIC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

