Insider Selling: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Sells $4,500,000.00 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Gerhard Watzinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 80,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.96, for a total value of $16,796,800.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.16, for a total value of $6,754,800.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.78, for a total value of $4,373,400.00.

On Monday, October 26th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total value of $4,016,700.00.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $225.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.72. The stock has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -470.03 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $238.54.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,136,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685,952 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 474.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,181,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,191,000 after purchasing an additional 975,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,242,000 after purchasing an additional 825,093 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 666.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 828,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,080,000 after purchasing an additional 720,300 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,213.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 734,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,655,000 after purchasing an additional 678,527 shares during the period. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $164.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.96.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

