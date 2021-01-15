Insider Selling: Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CRO Sells 5,067 Shares of Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CRO Steven M. Winter sold 5,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.82, for a total transaction of $1,752,269.94. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 11,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,932.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP traded down $14.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $340.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 977,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,013. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $335.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.55 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $99.01 and a 1-year high of $369.12.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the third quarter worth about $48,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Coupa Software by 920.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Coupa Software by 17.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COUP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $232.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

