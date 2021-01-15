Insider Selling: Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) COO Sells 9,141 Shares of Stock

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) COO Thomas B. Cusick sold 9,141 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $833,567.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,770.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $94.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.00. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $51.82 and a 12 month high of $99.23.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $701.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.13 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter worth $355,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter worth $372,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,851 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 526.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,228 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 14,477 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COLM shares. UBS Group started coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.45.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

