Insider Selling: CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) COO Sells 47,096 Shares of Stock

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) COO Edwin J. Hill sold 47,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $4,997,356.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,612.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of KMX traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.35. The company had a trading volume of 964,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,968. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $109.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.
CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $882,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 398.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CarMax
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.
