Insider Selling: CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) COO Sells 47,096 Shares of Stock

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) COO Edwin J. Hill sold 47,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $4,997,356.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,612.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of KMX traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.35. The company had a trading volume of 964,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,968. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $109.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on CarMax in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CarMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $882,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 398.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

