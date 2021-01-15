Insider Selling: Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.71, for a total value of $143,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Andrew Christiansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 27th, Andrew Christiansen sold 871 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total value of $104,668.07.

On Friday, November 13th, Andrew Christiansen sold 3,250 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $365,755.00.

On Friday, November 6th, Andrew Christiansen sold 3,725 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $332,642.50.

On Monday, November 9th, Andrew Christiansen sold 112 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total value of $11,244.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX opened at $121.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08. Cardlytics, Inc. has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $150.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.39 and a beta of 2.63.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $46.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.85 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDLX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after acquiring an additional 72,847 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 297.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cardlytics from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair downgraded Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.43.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

