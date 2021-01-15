Insider Selling: Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Sells 1,454 Shares of Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total value of $78,036.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 401,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,526,231.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

EPAY opened at $53.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.37, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.29. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $27.82 and a 12-month high of $57.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.39 and a 200-day moving average of $46.94.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPAY. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 165.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the third quarter worth $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 246.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 22.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

