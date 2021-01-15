INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INmune Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing therapies targeting the innate immune system in cancer. The company’s product platform consists of INKmune and INB03. INKmune is a natural killer cell therapeutic which primes the patient’s NK cells to attack developing disease. INB03 inhibits myeloid derived suppressor cells which often cause resistance to immunotherapy, such as anti-PD1 checkpoint inhibitors. INmune Bio Inc. is based in La Jolla, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on INmune Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Shares of INmune Bio stock opened at $24.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.33. INmune Bio has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $27.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 3.01.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.19). Analysts forecast that INmune Bio will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of INmune Bio by 260.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,031,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,578,000. 7.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

