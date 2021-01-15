InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.08-2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.5-206 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $194.55 million.InMode also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INMD. UBS Group boosted their price target on InMode from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on InMode from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on InMode from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded InMode from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Get InMode alerts:

Shares of INMD stock opened at $56.63 on Friday. InMode has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $58.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 1.95.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The healthcare company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. InMode had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.57%. The company had revenue of $59.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that InMode will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.