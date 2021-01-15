Ink Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $393,076.11 (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. One Ink Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Ink Protocol has a total market cap of $393,076.11 and $5,223.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00056140 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005583 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.35 or 0.00421975 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00040196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,522.60 or 0.04057360 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00013604 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol is a token. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com . The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

