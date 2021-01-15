Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.42.

Ingersoll Rand stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.93. 11,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,556,512. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $47.78. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.02 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.93.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,200,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $107,207.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,293 shares in the company, valued at $154,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,686 shares of company stock worth $5,399,155. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

