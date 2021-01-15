Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Holdings Decreased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 979,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60,282 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $16,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the second quarter valued at $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 877.6% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Infosys during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INFY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.22. 13,169,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,495,966. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $19.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.10.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 18.85%. On average, research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INFY shares. Investec cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird cut Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Infosys in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.34.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

