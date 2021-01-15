Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Trading 5.1% Higher

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) traded up 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.74. 2,607,161 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 3,511,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley lowered Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.61.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $340.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Hooshmand Kambiz sold 42,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $316,795.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,868.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $761,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 424,943 shares of company stock worth $3,735,281 over the last ninety days. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at about $630,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Infinera by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 56,342 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in Infinera by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,688,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,560,000 after purchasing an additional 596,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Infinera by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 240,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

