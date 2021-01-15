Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €35.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) received a €35.00 ($41.18) target price from equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IFXA. Warburg Research set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €28.61 ($33.66).

Get Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) alerts:

Infineon Technologies AG has a 52-week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 52-week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.